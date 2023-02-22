Man cancels wife's 15 TV subscription services, says 'it's my money.' AITA?

throwawaybibawo

I don’t know if she’s trying to play some sort of Pokémon “gotta-catch-‘em-all” but for TV subscriptions, but my wife subscribed to over 15 TV services that cost monthly bills without even letting me know beforehand. I found out while checking my account today.

I asked her why she needed all these subscriptions, and she said that it’s nice to have more variety. I was really upset she decided to go behind my back and purchase all these things, so I canceled the subscriptions and told her she can watch free stuff instead, and learn to ask me next time before spending my money. She threw a tantrum and called me a jerk. AITA?