Man hears his wife call him a '3/10' on phone, cancels anniversary dinner. AITA?

But where is the line between supporting your friends and disparraging your own partner? One man was sick and tired of his wife saying demeaning things about him to her friends. She says that she only spoke that way because their relationship is so strong and she feels bad for her friends. He thinks she is actively belittling him and may even be jealous of the men that her friends are dating. Either way, he tells her that their anniversary is off. He then returns with an update on how that went.
For context, I (M33) have always been a bit of an introvert and a quiet person. My wife (F31), on the other hand, is the complete opposite. She is very extroverted and self-describes herself as an 'instigator.' We've been together for 8 years (married for 4 of them).
In the past few months, one of my wife's very close friends (Anna, F31) has entered a relationship with a guy (Bob, M32). Given that Anna has had trouble finding someone for a long time, my wife is very happy for her and constantly tells me how great of a guy he is.
I have met him a few times and think he's a great guy. I am very happy for him and Anna. That was until my wife started making constant comparisons between me and Bob over the past few weeks.
For example, she'll say something along the lines of how we're in similar lines of work, yet he makes more money than me or how he manages to spend more time with Anna than I do with my wife.
I've been kind of laughing it off for a while, but it has escalated to the point where she says things like how he dresses better than me, is in better shape than I am, and how he's more well-spoken than I am. I would like to add that she is well aware that I am somewhat insecure about how I talk, given that I have a slight lisp.
Last night, which was the night before our 8-year anniversary dinner, my wife was on a group call with her friends, and they were talking about a fight that Bob and Anna had. After Anna had settled down, my wife said something along the lines of 'Sometimes you just have to compromise, for example, I had to settle for a guy who's a 3/10.'
I will admit, I was very angry at this comment and told my wife that her comments were unwarranted and it was embarrassing that she was telling people that's what she thought of me (even as a joke).
We started to argue, and my wife said that she was just trying to lighten the mood among her friends and that I was overreacting. She then mentioned how she can joke around like this because she's the most secure in our relationship compared to all her friends and their significant others, so it's her responsibility to make them feel good about their significant others.
At this point, I told her that I didn't care about the feelings of her 'stupid friends.' I also said that I wasn't interested in an anniversary dinner, and I would not be going with her. The conversation ended there, and we have not spoken since. AITA?
My wife came to me this morning and apologized. She said that her comments were unwarranted and that she values our relationship greatly. She also described her own behavior and comments as disgusting.
I would be lying if I said I wasn't still very angry, so I told my wife that her comments were disgusting, and in our 8 years together, I have never been so upset with her. I also told her that she alone caused this damage to our relationship and that she can't hide behind making her friends feel better.
Lastly, I told her that I was not going to the anniversary dinner with her tonight, but she is free to go alone.
I feel vindictive, and I know that she greatly values her friends seeing us as a stable couple. Without any pictures or videos of our anniversary dinner, I'm sure her friends will have plenty of questions for her.
Sounds like she should date Bob, since i assume he’s at least a 5/10. Then maybe go find someone who doesn’t rate you like middle-schooler. NTA.
It is very inappropriate to disparage your own partner, even if it is done to comfort your friends. After learning what your wife has been doing behind your back, you are obviously not in the ideal state of mind to enjoy an anniversary meal.
NTA at all.
That's so demeaning. Your wife sounds really awful, ngl.
She's been putting you down for weeks and is now gaslighting you when you're calling her out for it. Stick to your guns man. She is treating you horribly. I'm really, really sorry she's speaking about you like that.
NTA. Start comparing her to Anna and the fun stops.
NTA. She is your spouse, she is supposed to support you not constantly tear you down. If you were doing this to her you can bet she would have flown into a rage, cried and her self esteem would be in tatters. Matter of fact if she told her friends you constantly belittled and made fun of her they would call you abusive. It is not funny or a joke and she needs to understand that.