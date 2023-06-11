Man hears his wife call him a '3/10' on phone, cancels anniversary dinner. AITA?

Let's be honest, woman will sometimes say things to their friends who are struggling to make them feel better.

But where is the line between supporting your friends and disparraging your own partner? One man was sick and tired of his wife saying demeaning things about him to her friends. She says that she only spoke that way because their relationship is so strong and she feels bad for her friends. He thinks she is actively belittling him and may even be jealous of the men that her friends are dating. Either way, he tells her that their anniversary is off. He then returns with an update on how that went.

'AITA for cancelling an anniversary dinner with my wife, after she made several jokes about me?'

Royal_Course2183