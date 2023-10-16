Woman thinks BF is cheating after he changes her pet name and won't explain. AITA?

"AITA for changing my GF's pet name and refusing to explain why?"

So I've (46M) been with my gf (42F) for a little over 3 years. From the beginning I'd always call her "babe" and vice versa. I never truly liked that nickname as it was the nickname that my ex wife and I would use with eachother too. But that's not why I changed it.

A bit of backstory here. I'm a decent looking guy, good man with morals definitely with a woman I am madly in love with. How I landed her is beyond my imagination. She is beautiful, sexy, outgoing, bubbly and everyone loves her. Me on the other hand have always suffered from social anxiety and feel like I'm not worthy of her.