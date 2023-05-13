Someecards Logo
Man asks if he's wrong to charge girlfriend 'service fee' for handling bills.

Amy Goldberg
May 13, 2023 | 10:58 AM
'AITA for charging my gf a service fee for handling the bills?'

Me and my gf live together and I generally handle all the bills. We split everything down the middle but I get the mail, make sure they're paid on time, and all that. I just let her know how much the bills are and she pays me half at the end of the month.

Anyways, I started telling her the total was like 3 to 5% higher than it actually is. I figured places charge a service fee for a credit card (really its for the convenience) so it makes sense to do the same for me.

She found out after a year and a bit and is demanding I pay her back for the extra. It's like $50 but over a whole year so it's not like it's a lot. AITA??

Here's what people thought of OP's bill paying system:

sunnydays0306 writes:

YTA - this is a relationship, not a bank. Your GF shouldn’t have to worry about hidden fees. Yeesh

Sources: Reddit
