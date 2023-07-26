Man completely abandons wife at Disneyland in Japan after big blowout fight. AITA?

When this man feels like he may have ruined his family vacation, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for leaving my wife alone at Disneyland?'

So my wife and I are currently not really talking to each other because of what happened on the last day of our vacation.

On our last day we went to Disneyland in Japan. We had been in Japan for two weeks and up until then everything was pretty much okay. We had a lot of fun travelling around the country (we are from Europe btw).

In the afternoon as we we're waiting in line, she asked me to tell a joke. So I told one and that joke apparently hurt her feelings. She was upset and went quiet.