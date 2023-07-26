Man completely abandons wife at Disneyland in Japan after big blowout fight. AITA?

When this man feels like he may have ruined his family vacation, he asks Reddit:
So my wife and I are currently not really talking to each other because of what happened on the last day of our vacation.
On our last day we went to Disneyland in Japan. We had been in Japan for two weeks and up until then everything was pretty much okay. We had a lot of fun travelling around the country (we are from Europe btw).
In the afternoon as we we're waiting in line, she asked me to tell a joke. So I told one and that joke apparently hurt her feelings. She was upset and went quiet.
I told her I was sorry but she didn't accept my apology. She told me how that hurt her feelings and that I shouldn't be telling jokes like that. I was angry why she couldn't just let it go and stopped talking to her. The mood worsened and she suggested that we separate for a moment so that everyone could calm down.
After about 15 minutes she sent me a text message asking me to meet up. When I met her we got into a huge argument where she told me she was sad because there is always a bit of truth behind a joke and how my 'joke' ruined her mood. I asked her why she always felt the need to push it and that I told her I was sorry before.
I told her that she was no fun to be with, got up and left the park. She sent me a text asking me if I was leaving her alone at the park to which I didn't reply.
She then called me and was crying on the phone. I asked if she could finally pull herself together? She didn't reply, I asked again but she only asked crying If I was seriously leaving her alone like that and to stop yelling at her. She drove me mad. She apologized for calling, I told her 'nice try but that's not working' and we hung up.
I went back to the hotel and when she came back about 3 hours later she didn't talk to me. She took a shower and then told me she couldn't believe that I left her alone at the park, in a foreign country, with no cellphone (her phone died after our call).
That she didn't know how to get back to the hotel (the park was an hour away), and when she finally found the hotel that she couldn't get in because I had both keys, so she had to ask other people to help her out and that she felt abandened by me.
We had another argument, I told her my view and she suggested we put the matter aside as we had a long way home the next day.
We've been home for 2 days now and we only talk to each other the bare minimum. She only told me that her trust in me was broken and that family never leaves someone behind, especially not in a foreign country. That I didn't care about what happened to her.
I don't think that I did something wrong? Maybe I really shouldn't have left her behind like that but she kind of deserved it. She should have just accepted my apology and pulled herself together. So AITA here?
choicewerewolf writes:
The leaving her alone I think was malicious. He took both keys to the hotel. She likely can’t speak the language, lost charge on her phone, and he hung up on her when she called for help.
Women regularly are abducted in foreign countries. While it may sound hyperbolic it does happen and OP’s lack of care for her well being is telling. He didn’t get worried when it took her three hours to get home.
He wasn’t calling her and trying to make sure she was safe. He left her to fend for herself in a foreign land and failed to make sure she was safe.
It’s repugnant of him. That’s what it is. And now he has the audacity to act like he is the victim.
westernresult writes:
YTA for all the reasons that she listed you left her alone in a foreign country. She had no way of contacting you, you took away her ability to get into the hotel room you are such an asshole.
Do you realize that if anything had happened to her you wouldn't have known where she was or how to contact her.
I really want to know what joke you said that got her upset in the first place. Your intentional exclusion of telling us what the joke was while constantly refrecencing it in your explanation tells me that you know that there is something wrong with the joke you told but you don't want to say it because it'll make you come off as a bigger AH than you already are.
lemonrollrabbit writes:
YTA, I think the whole situation is unusual and I am curious about this joke, but even if she was totally overreacting (to be determined) leaving her alone with no way of getting home and even having both the keys to get into the hotel is totally out of order.
The fact that you cannot seem to understand that is worrying. The fact you don't seem to care how that made someone feel is worrying.