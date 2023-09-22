Man completely sabotages girlfriend's plants. AITA?

When this man is annoyed with his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:
M25 and F23, my girlfriend and I just moved in together at the beginning of this month. She is the girl of my dreams and I want to spend the rest of my life with her.
The problem is her plants. I knew that she loved plants, and I have grown to love them too. When we started dating she had about 3 plants and we together had 7 total (4 together, 3 hers) This to me is a perfect amount of plants, and gives us something to do together. Ever since we moved in it has spiraled out of control.
She is constantly buying new tables, hangers, stands, pots, etc. to give more space. She says that because she has all this space, she needs more plants. She is on TikTok looking at different plants with a sparkle in her eye that she doesn’t get with me.
She now is using Reddit SOLELY for plants and plant maintenance. So I know she won’t see this. We are constantly buying more and more plants, and I think we have about 20 now.
We have been living together for 20 days. I brought this up to her and she immediately went on the defensive. “Why, do you not like them?” “We have the space, why not get more?” I am just thinking, at what point does this madness stop?
She is spending more time with her plants than she is with me. I want her to have hobbies, but they need to be in moderation. We do not have much spending money, and I have brought this up to her. She does not seem to care and is still wanting to buy more plants.
I have gotten to the point where I am now deliberately not watering the plants when she asks me to, hoping that they will slowly die and she thinks she is not a good plant caretaker. I do feel bad doing this, but I feel like I have no choice. AITA?
daxashar writes:
YTA. 20 days. 20 DAYS?!? And you're jealous that she is spending more time with her plants?! Rethink your life.
cliopedant writes:
You are jealous of ... plants? YTA. You haven't communicated your problem to your GF very effectively, and are instead going the passive-aggressive route of neglecting a living thing in order to somehow punish your GF for not spending enough time with you.
If you want this relationship to last, you need to come clean with your feeling and have an adult conversation about this.
unfairowl8 writes:
YTA you’re insecure over plants?!? You know if you help her you’ll be spending time together AND she will be happy AND if she isn’t doing all the plant maintenance you’ll have even more time together.