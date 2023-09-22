Man completely sabotages girlfriend's plants. AITA?

She now is using Reddit SOLELY for plants and plant maintenance. So I know she won’t see this. We are constantly buying more and more plants, and I think we have about 20 now.

We have been living together for 20 days. I brought this up to her and she immediately went on the defensive. “Why, do you not like them?” “We have the space, why not get more?” I am just thinking, at what point does this madness stop?

She is spending more time with her plants than she is with me. I want her to have hobbies, but they need to be in moderation. We do not have much spending money, and I have brought this up to her. She does not seem to care and is still wanting to buy more plants.