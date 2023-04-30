Man considers ending engagement over fiancé's 'rude' treatment of his best friend.

'AITA for telling my girlfriend to stop playing dumb and refusing to answer her question?'

I (26M) have known my best friend (26M) since when we were 14. We live in two different states now so I don't get to see him as nearly as often as I would like, but we keep in touch through near daily facetimes and pretty constant texts.

Because of the distance, my fiancée (27F) hasn't gotten many chances to meet him in person. We did facetime introductions and they've said brief hellos at a couple weddings we all attended, but they haven't been around each other in many non-formal circumstances. Anytime I see him otherwise, I usually go down to his place for the weekend by myself.