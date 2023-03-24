BF says 'I make more money,' GF should be his maid. Readers beg to differ. UPDATE

So she's a Cinderella for her fella?

One man thought he was coming to Reddit to vent about the unfair dynamic between himself and his girlfriend. He felt entitled to less work around the house because he earned more money. Well, readers had something to say about that and, believe it or not, he actually listened.

AITA for letting my girlfriend do most of the household chores because she doesn’t pay as much of the rent as I do?

lsmold

I (24M) work for a very prominent company and get paid a lot better than my girlfriend (23F). We both moved to a different state for my job, and she ended up with a very toxic work environment with a boss who was sexist and homophobic.

She hated her job and ended up getting a new one that pays a lot less than her old one, and has asked me to take on the responsibility of paying most of the rent.