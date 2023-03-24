BF says 'I make more money,' GF should be his maid. Readers beg to differ. UPDATE

One man thought he was coming to Reddit to vent about the unfair dynamic between himself and his girlfriend. He felt entitled to less work around the house because he earned more money. Well, readers had something to say about that and, believe it or not, he actually listened.
I (24M) work for a very prominent company and get paid a lot better than my girlfriend (23F). We both moved to a different state for my job, and she ended up with a very toxic work environment with a boss who was sexist and homophobic.
She hated her job and ended up getting a new one that pays a lot less than her old one, and has asked me to take on the responsibility of paying most of the rent.
Since we have been in this new state, she has done most of the cleaning. I contribute by doing the dishes sometimes and washing the laundry (she folds it). She is the only one who cleans the bathroom, the kitchen, and the only one who sweeps, mops, and vacuums along with other random chores here and there.