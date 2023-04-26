Man diagnosed with serious health issues asks how to break up with 'newish' GF. Updated!

'I (51M) have to breakup with newish serious GF (43F) because of medical issues.'

Sorry if this is poorly written.

About 8 months ago, I met a very lovely woman and we hit it off completely. She has her own life (kids, work, hobbies) but we make things work and see each other whenever possible and are in touch daily. I love her and she has also stated that she loves me. We have talked about long term plans of being together once we are both done with our other obligations.

Whilst all of these wonderful experiences have been going on, I have been dealing with what I thought were minor medical issues. I never let on to my GF (so as to not worry her and add another dynamic to our relationship) that I've been having any issues and they were so 'minor' that I was able to get away with it.