Man leaves GF to get a better time at 5K, 'I trained for this, you're not my fault.' AITA?

She said she would like to train with me, which, again, sounded fun. The next morning I woke up at 5am for my run as I usually do, but my girlfriend was not up for it and told me she'd go later.

This continued for a week, and then two weeks, and finally I managed to get her up once for a run. She was miserable the entire time and I basically didn't get any exercise.

Last Friday, the day before the race, I asked if she was really up for it. She insisted she was. She then told me that she would just 'skip-gallop' it, like she used to do with her mile runs in middle school.