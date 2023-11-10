Man doesn't help autistic sister; leaves her in hospital for three days. AITA?

However, our father would coodle her because he didn't want to deal with her meltdowns and would brow beat our mother when she would try and get her to do chores or correct her behaviour. When our sister hit 18, our mother packed up and left the day after her birthday without telling us or our father.

Our father tried to rope us in helping with our sister when this happened but we refused and he was left to take care of her. It took years for him to get enough assistance from the government so that she can get proper care.

Whenever our sister doesn't like a carer asking her to do chores or something else she will call our father who will yell and brow beat the carer. Because of this and her meltdowns she runs through a lot of carers.