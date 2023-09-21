Man dumps GF in front of her family when he meets daughter she never mentioned. AITA?

Well this one might top it. And, according to most readers, it might have been deserved.
dgfifod7217
I (31M) stated dating my now Ex-Gf (27F) about 6 months ago. 2 months ago she moved into my apartment and everything was going great. Until this weekend when she decided she wants me to meet her family.
We drove there on Saturday and I meet her parents. About 30 minutes into the visit a 10 year old girl opened the front door, saw my girlfriend, and yelled, "Mom!" and hugged my girlfriend.
I was quite surprised because she never mentioned she had a daughter. After about 5 more minutes of conversation I realised that the whole time my girlfriend was living with me, I know for a fact she never drove to visit her daughter and I can't recall a single phone call to her either.
So, I asked the the girl when was the last time she talked to her mother? And after some thinking, I get told "Sometime before Summer Break." That would mean they hadn't seen eachother or over 2 months.
I was stunned. And, well, that was basically it for me. I stuck it out, sitting with her family at the table for another 15 minutes. Then, the girl got up to go to the bathroom. When she had left the room, I turned to my girlfriend, right there at the table and told her that it won't work out. I can’t be together with someone that would just dump their own child like that.
We drove back to my apartment, with her pleading the entire time and promising she would change. I packed up all her stuff and drove her back to her parents. So AITA for ending it like that in front of her parents?
Edit: There seems to be some misunderstanding that's probably my fault for how I wrote this. I wasn't asking AITA for breaking up with her. I wanted to know AITA for how I did it.
a-_rose
NTA
she hid her child from you
she abandoned and neglect her child
Edit; NTA for breaking up with her or how you did it.
KonradWayne
Also, she didn't even have the forethought to actually mention the child at any point before entering a situation where she knew the child would be present.
Not even a "by the way I have a kid and she lives with my parents, just be cool" on the drive over/while they walked up the driveway. She just fully walked OP into it blind. That's a deal breaking amount of stupidity for me.
I would never want to date someone if it meant having to spend all day at work wondering if I would come home to find that they had traded their car to a stranger for a bunch of magic beans, or taken all the money out of our joint account to "invest" in their friend's MLM.
CJDay115
It honesty should have been discussed before they moved in together.
WhereasOtherwise1495
To be fair I hid my child from my current partner too in the beggining of our relationship. I could totally understand why she would do it. Where I live, single mothers are often targetted by predators to have easy acces to their children. I wanted to avoid that risk, so I lied about having a child.
When I was feeling more safe about his intentions, I told him the truth, explained why I lied and told him I would totally understand if he wanted to end the relationship. But abandonning her child for 2 months to be with a guy is unnacceptable.
Ill_Koala8275
Unpopular opinion, I don’t think it’s reasonable. If a child is an actual part of your life (and tbh even if it isn’t) you need to disclose that sh*t to future partners. So maybe I’m a d*ck for saying this, but if you live in an area that is somehow KNOWN for child predators (?????) maybe you shouldn’t be dating till your kid is older or till you move.
MaryAnne0601
NTA. Any woman that didn’t even bother to call her own child because she got a new boyfriend, that’s a hard no.
Adriatic_Butterfly
Love how your main reason is that she didn’t talk to her own child and not that she lied/didn’t tell you that she has a child in the first place.
dgfifod7217
Having children is fine and I can even come up with good reasons to keep their existence secret for a while.
I just can't come up with any reason to ignore the kid. At least not with reasons I would accept.