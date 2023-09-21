Man dumps GF in front of her family when he meets daughter she never mentioned. AITA?

So, I asked the the girl when was the last time she talked to her mother? And after some thinking, I get told "Sometime before Summer Break." That would mean they hadn't seen eachother or over 2 months.

I was stunned. And, well, that was basically it for me. I stuck it out, sitting with her family at the table for another 15 minutes. Then, the girl got up to go to the bathroom. When she had left the room, I turned to my girlfriend, right there at the table and told her that it won't work out. I can’t be together with someone that would just dump their own child like that.