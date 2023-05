Influencers in Denial.

One woman was exhausted after being the sole breadwinner in her relationship. It was not so much about her having to work, but more so about the 'work' her boyfriend was attempting. He wanted, more than anything, to be a in influential 'content creator.' While she didn't want step on his dreams, she did want him live in reality. He did not subscribe.

'AITA for telling my boyfriend that his dream of becoming a successful streamer/content creator isn't going to work out the way he thinks?'

life-eternal19