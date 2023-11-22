Man eats entire chocolate cake to help niece lose weight. AITA?

When this man thinks he may have offended his niece, he asks Reddit:
I will try to make this as quick as possible.vMe and my girlfriend had her sister and niece over for her nieces birthday. It was a great time, and since it was a birthday we got my niece birthday cake.
Here is where the dilemma comes in. My niece is quite a chunky toddler, so I didn’t think chocolate cake was the best idea (I suggested fruit cake) but we got chocolate cake anyhow.
She loved the cake on her birthday but they forgot to take it with them so they ended up leaving it at our place. My girlfriend told me to only have one piece but to leave the rest for her sister.
Since I don’t want her niece to be so chunky, I thought we were doing her a disfavour by giving the cake back.
After two days my girlfriend was going to drop the cake off after she got home from work, but I decided I had a better idea that would help everyone. I ate the entire cake before my girlfriend could get home so that our niece wouldn’t be able to have anymore of it and gain weight.
Does that sound like a dick move? Yes. Was it done unselfishly and for the good of my niece? Yes. I didn’t want to eat that entire cake because I am overweight myself but I unselfishly ate it all so my niece could lose weight.
My girlfriend got really really pissed at me and told me I am a selfish pig, which is funny because I was actually being the exact opposite. I also got zero sympathy when I was basically sick the rest of the night with a huge stomach ache, she said I deserved it.
Am I being the asshole? Or is my girlfriend being a complete asshole by supporting her niece getting fat? Before you answer, please try to actually think of the big picture here. I am not fat phobic and I am not selfish, I did this out of the good of my heart.
ramennoods writes:
Dude…. YTA. Did your girlfriends sister ask for help in managing her daughters weight? That’s her job. Toddlers can be chunky. She didn’t need you to be the “hero” to “save” her from being fat. She’s a toddler. On her BIRTHDAY.
YOU ATE A TODDLERS ENTIRE BIRTHDAY CAKE. And you have the audacity to expect sympathy when you got a “tummy ache” from eating a cake that wasn’t meant for you? OF COURSE you’re an asshole! God are you for real?
The toddler was not going to single-handedly eat the rest of that cake by herself and you had no right to eat it “out of the goodness of your heart”.
polkadots writes:
YTA. She's a toddler! Toddlers are allowed to not be twigs, and to have a cake once in a while (or a few days in a row) for fuck's sake. You were just being selfish and stole something that caused your girlfriend's niece joy. Stealing cake from a baby -- shame on you.
oscman7 writes:
The mental gymnastics that had to occur so that OP could justify eating the whole cake are worthy of an Olympic gold medal. It's like watching an episode of The Increasingly Poor Decisions Of Todd Margaret. YTA.