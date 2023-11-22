Man eats entire chocolate cake to help niece lose weight. AITA?

When this man thinks he may have offended his niece, he asks Reddit:

"AITAH for eating an entire chocolate cake to help my niece lose weight?

I will try to make this as quick as possible.vMe and my girlfriend had her sister and niece over for her nieces birthday. It was a great time, and since it was a birthday we got my niece birthday cake.

Here is where the dilemma comes in. My niece is quite a chunky toddler, so I didn’t think chocolate cake was the best idea (I suggested fruit cake) but we got chocolate cake anyhow.

She loved the cake on her birthday but they forgot to take it with them so they ended up leaving it at our place. My girlfriend told me to only have one piece but to leave the rest for her sister.