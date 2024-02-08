Man willingly eats Moroccan FIL's 'bowl of poison' to prove manhood; ruins boyfriend's vacation. AITA? UDPATED.

I’d like to show this post to him later and I’m going to remove this edit before I do. Please, if you are going to comment, there is no need for racism. This is his family and his business.

OP provides this second update:

I have apologized and I am forgiven. I punished myself enough for his liking. But he agrees that his father is an asshole, and he could stand up for me more. I’m out now, appreciate the responses and the laughs.

His father definitely isn't homophobic. He's always been supportive of his son. But he is an asshole. And he was not trying to be considerate. He was trying to be petty.

Before we give you OP's final update, let's take a look at some of the top responses:

borgplay writes: