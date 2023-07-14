Man excludes BIL from wedding party and bachelor party because he's too 'boring.'

When this groom to be feels somewhat guilty for excluding his BIL, he asks Reddit:

'AITAH for not including my BIL in my wedding party or inviting him to my bachelor party?'

Im engaged and getting married relatively soon. For some background, my sister got married last year. Her husband, I'll call Bill, is a nice well intentioned guy but just not super interesting. Neither she or him have many friends, which is fine they're happy together.

But he included me in his wedding party which is fairly normal as a way to branch out, but also asked me to his bachelor party. It ended up being us two, his brother, and one other friend of his. It was a very chill weekend, which was fine but not the way Id have my bachelor party.