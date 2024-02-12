Man faces backlash after leaving child on late wife's ex's porch. AITA?

Last Thursday she sent me a text that she and her husband couldn't look after a six year old as they weren't equipped for it and it wasn't fair to her husband to dump someone elses child on him.

I can't take her as I simply don't know her that well and she claims that according to Texas laws I inherited the child from them (my wife and her). I am not staying in the US as I plan to move back to my country and her suggestion is that I take her with me after legally adopting her as I inherited her due to my wife's death.