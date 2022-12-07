Man falls in love with sister's fiancé; drops out of wedding party; she's 'furious.'

"AITA for refusing my sister’s offer to be in her bridal party and not giving an explanation?"

I (26m) fell in love with my sister's partner. This began around a year ago when my sister had to travel for work for an extended period of time and her partner got into a pretty bad car accident just a week after she left.

Without going into too much detail about his injuries, he needed someone staying with him and helping him get around for a while. I do freelance work from home to support myself, so they asked me if I could go and stay in their home for a while as her partner's temporary caregiver while he recovered. I immediately agreed, wanting to help in any way I could.