Man tells fiancee his grieving friend's trauma is 'more important than her comfort.'

Ideally, your close friends will feel comfortable with your partner and even form their own friendship with them.
But this takes time, and it's not uncommon for there to be a period of time where your partner is simply your partner, and not a fully integrated part of the friend group.
Unfortunately, this can create relationship tension and feelings of exclusion if it never shifts.
He wrote:
AITA for telling my fiancée that my friend’s trauma is more important than her comfort?
My best friend lost a parent a year and a half ago which led him to a mental health crisis. Our friend group has been picking up the pieces ever since. He's doing much better now that he's in therapy, but he's definitely gone through it.