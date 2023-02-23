Someecards Logo
Man tells fiancee his grieving friend's trauma is 'more important than her comfort.'

Bronwyn Isaac
Feb 23, 2023 | 6:07 AM
Ideally, your close friends will feel comfortable with your partner and even form their own friendship with them.

But this takes time, and it's not uncommon for there to be a period of time where your partner is simply your partner, and not a fully integrated part of the friend group.

Unfortunately, this can create relationship tension and feelings of exclusion if it never shifts.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his fiancee that his friend's trauma is more important than her comfort.

He wrote:

AITA for telling my fiancée that my friend’s trauma is more important than her comfort?

My best friend lost a parent a year and a half ago which led him to a mental health crisis. Our friend group has been picking up the pieces ever since. He's doing much better now that he's in therapy, but he's definitely gone through it.

