Man fights GF when she insists they 'open their relationship for health reasons.' AITA?

'AITA by refusing to allow my gf to open our relationship?'

I, J, have been with my gf, K, for a few years now. When we first got together she and I had come from bad relationships. She had a history of cheating where I had a history of being cheated on.

We were very open with each other, even about things we knew the other would hate such as her history of cheating, which she previously explained as “a way to deal with the feeling of being sidelined by my boyfriends”.

K ended up telling me she was developing feelings for a close friend of hers, D, and I told her that was fine (as I believe it’s normal to develop a crush on people from time to time) as long as nothing happened between them and she agreed.