Man goes on GF's laptop, finds her online posts bragging about how she controls him.

Last night, I wanted to read an article from a site that doesn't have appropriate formatting for a phone. I was heading for my laptop but I noticed hers open a few feet from me so I decided to use it out of convenience.

When I opened chrome, the first page to load was r/FemaleDatingStrategy and she had several tabs open from their separate web forum. Turns out she's pretty active on there and gives out advice. In numerous posts and comments she describes to other posters how she keeps 'her scrote' (apparently me) in check and how establishing dominance early is key.

There were posts about how important it is to keep the appearance of having options to keep the 'scrote' chasing.