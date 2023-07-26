Man finds out GF talked to her longtime friend/ex; now he refuses to propose. AITA?

'Talked to ex boyfriend, now my boyfriend is saying he won’t propose anymore'

OwlSpecialist6305

Me (26)f and boyfriend (28m) have been dating a while and I have never had any inappropriate talk or even bordered the lines of cheating while with him.

I had an ex (30ish) that called today to catch up. He lives hours away, and we haven’t talked in a bit. We dated for 4 months, and then have remained friends only the last 5 years or so. Nothing more.

We talked about him meeting boyfriend as he wanted to hang out with him. He said he was really happy for us and congratulated me. I told him about the dating app we met on and how he should try it out, that they weren’t all bad out there.