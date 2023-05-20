Teen learns GF is dating him as a dare, her dad helps him get revenge. UPDATED

Honestly, this one is a real life 'Mean Girls' situation.

And the OP's girlfriend; she can't sit with us.

One teen writes about being a part of a cruel prank from the classmate that he thought was the girl of his dreams. Turns out, she was a real nightmare. When he found out that he was just a joke to her, even her own father decided to help him get back at her.

'My girlfriend dated me because of a dare'

Fancy-Wally

My girlfriend(17f) and I(18m) have been dating for five months. Before we started dating, I had a crush on her for roughly a year. It was quite well known since one of my old friends spilled it directly to her and her friends.