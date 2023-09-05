Man 'randomly' runs into ex at a wedding, later finds tracking device planted on his car.

newadventures96
Over the weekend, I went to a wedding rehearsal on Friday and a wedding on Saturday. My ex girlfriend randomly worked for the wedding planner who organized the wedding. We broke up in January, after she decided to date someone else in another city after a year together.
It broke my heart, especially because she never had the integrity to actually break up with me, she just slowly faded out of my life. I let her go, blocked her completely, but she occasionally tried to reach out through new social media accounts, or by telling my friends that she was concerned for my well-being and needed to get in touch.
My ex occasionally works for a wedding planner friend of her's, who was conveniently hired to organize my buddy’s wedding.
On Friday, I showed up to the rehearsal, and was disappointed to see a familiar face setting up chairs. She said “hello,” and I was polite, but did my best to avoid her. Toward the end of the day, my ex found me by myself and told me “check your phone.”
I told her she was blocked, but if she had anything to say, she could just say it. I also told her to please stop herself from doing anything that would distract from the wedding. She scoffed and walked away, as if I was being unreasonable.
The next day, I went about my day at the wedding. I avoided my ex again. I had a good time, and honestly forgot she was even there. The other groomsmen and I drank, danced, and celebrated the day together.
I ended up getting close with one of the bridesmaids, and I left my car at the venue to spend the night with my new friend. In the morning I returned to get my car.
Two days later, this morning, I received a notification on my phone that an AirTag was detected moving with me. I don’t have any AirTags, and I’m admittedly new to owning any apple products.
I asked a coworker if he knew anything about it, and he showed me how to search for unpaired AirTags. It was in my car. After an hour of searching, we found it on my spare tire.
I’m not dumb. There’s no reason for anyone to track me except for the cold blooded reptile I spent a year of my life with. I’m not sure what to do next. She likely knew I would find it, and wanted me to find it, to encourage me to reach out. I’m half tempted to talk with a lawyer. Really I’m just annoyed.
I called the non-emergency police number. They told me how to check the serial number and the last 4 digits of the phone number of the owner of the AirTag. We confirmed that the AirTag was registered to my ex… or at least someone who has the same last 4 digits as her…
I think I’m going to call her dad on her and tell him what she did. I also now have a free AirTag. Thanks for letting me vent!
ryevermouthbitters
Park in front of the house of her hottest friend for a couple of hours every few days.
EqualRights4Men
Go to your local police station and give it to them. Have them trace it back to the original number used to create it. Allow them to create a case file in case a restraining order is needed. If they track it back to her, then definitely get a restraining order.
I've seen too many articles or documentarys on evil Ex's tracking down their former so and killing them or harming them. I know this could be over the top but I don't fk around and find out.
Oldredeye2
Call the police. Not only is it against Apple terms of service, it’s illegal to track someone in this way.
calvin-coolidge
Well. Im glad to learn that iPhones will tell you if it detects an AirTag moving with you.
Just-Fun7902
Go to the police. It might not even be your ex. It could have been someone tagging nice cars in the hotel car park. Ask other guests to scan their cars also just in case it's potentially thieves at work.
Simba_Rah
Park in front of her mom’s house for a couple hours every few days, and over night on the weekends.
petmyrock69420
sounds like its time to file for a restraining order.