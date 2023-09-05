Man 'randomly' runs into ex at a wedding, later finds tracking device planted on his car.

"I ran into my ex over the weekend. My phone detected an air tag moving with me, and I found one tucked into my spare tire."

newadventures96

Over the weekend, I went to a wedding rehearsal on Friday and a wedding on Saturday. My ex girlfriend randomly worked for the wedding planner who organized the wedding. We broke up in January, after she decided to date someone else in another city after a year together.

It broke my heart, especially because she never had the integrity to actually break up with me, she just slowly faded out of my life. I let her go, blocked her completely, but she occasionally tried to reach out through new social media accounts, or by telling my friends that she was concerned for my well-being and needed to get in touch.

My ex occasionally works for a wedding planner friend of her's, who was conveniently hired to organize my buddy’s wedding.