Man FORCES shady brother to buy him a new engagement ring ASAP. AITA?

His reasoning was that he didn't want to spend too much money right away in case she didn't say yes. I'd never heard of "placeholder rings", so I said no and the conversation moved on.

On Tuesday, he proposed to his girlfriend. With my ring. He'd taken it before leaving my apartment. I got distracted at work and didn't notice it was gone until his fiancée sent a picture of herself wearing the ring to our family group chat.

I called him to ask about the ring, and he immediately apologized and said he'd "keep his promise" and give it back to me. But at this point, my girlfriend had seen it and his fiancée had posted about it on social media, so it was pointless for me to propose using the same ring.