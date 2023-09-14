Man freaks when his girlfriend begs to wear his jacket AND his shoes. AITA?

When this man upsets his girlfriend, he asks Reddit:
I 21m have a girlfriend 25f. We’ve been together for 9 months and the relationship is great. I’m a very chivalrous person, opening doors, walking by the road, giving her my jacket when she’s cold, taking her out on dates and such.
Recently I have noticed she had picked up a habit of intentionally leaving her jacket behind and asking for mine, and not packing ballet flats when we go out.
Because of this I always give her my jacket and shoes when we go out, so I am cold and bare footed. I would have been carrying her instead, but I have back issues and putting any form of pressure on my back is not advised.
I asked why she stopped bringing those along and she said she can’t find her ballet flats and she keeps on forgetting her jacket. To avoid this happening again i bought her a new pair of flats and kept them in my car. It has been raining the past few days so the weather has been colder than usual.
2 days ago we went on a date again, and before we left, i reminded her several times to pick up a jacket in case it starts raining. Just as we were about to leave, I asked her one more time to pick a jacket and she said she had it in the car.
Fast forward to after our date, we were taking a walk when she said her heels were hurting her feet and she was feeling cold so she wanted my jacket and shoes. Mind you it rained a bit while we were on our date so the grass was wet and muddy.
I told her to wait for me on a bench so i quickly grab her shoes and jacket from the car. She was hesitant and insisted she wanted mine, but i told her that hers was in the car so i’ll just grab it so we can both be comfortable.
Turns out she had no jacket in the car. I was obviously annoyed at this point, so i called her to come to the car and that we’re going home. She was mad at me and said that I was petty for ending a date because of a common jacket.
I told her that wasn’t the issue, that it was the fact that she had lied about picking up a jacket. Yes i would’ve have been frustrated if it was a mistake again, but when i realized she did it in purpose, i refused to give in. so aita?
laquila writes:
NTA. It's not just about a jacket and shoes, it's more than that. Selfishness and lack of care for you. Not a good basis for a relationship. If it was a one-time thing, fine, but she actually plans for you to be cold, barefoot and uncomfortable, for her precious convenience. Dump this uncaring brat.
lawbasta writes:
NTA. Wearing your shoes is weird. If she can’t kick it in heels for a date (unless those dates are lasting 8 hours?) she shouldn’t even own them. I wouldn’t even go on a date in the future without physical evidence that she’s wearing something appropriate.
I would continue ending dates early for this. This is like some kind of control fetish or something idk. One thing my guy, stop taking your shoes off in public or you’ll be getting hepatitis in addition to an utterly bizarre girlfriend.
LMKBD writes:
NTA You set boundaries and she feel the consequences of not bringing the jacket. If she reacts badly. Then you need to evaluate her maturity in this relationship.
She doesn't respect you and is stepping all over you. You need to withhold your boundaries otherwise you will be miserable. A relationship is a two-way street what has your girlfriend done there can be equally to her "forgetting her jacket" everytime.