Man freaks when his girlfriend begs to wear his jacket AND his shoes. AITA?

"AITA for refusing to give my girlfriend my jacket and shoes after I insisted on her to bring one?"

I 21m have a girlfriend 25f. We’ve been together for 9 months and the relationship is great. I’m a very chivalrous person, opening doors, walking by the road, giving her my jacket when she’s cold, taking her out on dates and such.

Recently I have noticed she had picked up a habit of intentionally leaving her jacket behind and asking for mine, and not packing ballet flats when we go out.

Because of this I always give her my jacket and shoes when we go out, so I am cold and bare footed. I would have been carrying her instead, but I have back issues and putting any form of pressure on my back is not advised.