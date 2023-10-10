Man freaks when SIL calls him 'mama's lil boy' after he announces his wedding. AITA?

I proposed in late March and we started researching how long everything would take. The answer: LONG. So our choice was simple: Get married soon. Best before september even. Only on paper.

No big ceremony/party until we live together.

Knowing that Jessica is very emotional I expected that it would cause stress, so I sat them down, explained the situation, telling them that I really hope they understand.

While my brother nodded in approval, Jessica remained silent. That was until she got home and wrote me a huge text about how they (meaning herself - a reoccuring theme) would feel like something was being stolen from them if they weren't marrying 1st and that we'd have to delay our plans until after September.