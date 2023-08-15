Man furious with sister. 'My WIFE isn't included in your WEDDING?' AITA?

When this man is upset with his sister's wedding plans, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for asking my family to include my wife in my sister’s wedding?'

My wife and I have been together for 15 years, have a 10 year old, and have been married for 6 years. My sister is getting married this October. I am a groomsman for her fiancé, and my daughter is the flower girl.

My mom is even the maid of honor. They didn’t ask my wife to do anything for the wedding except ask her to plan the wedding shower with my mom, which she did and did very well.