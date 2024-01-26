Man gets call from a guy on his GF's phone, she claims it was a 'prank.' AITA? UPDATED

"Got a call from some random dude on her phone and a text that said 'u knew she was playing u dawg'… She says it was just a joke. What do I do?"

Here's the original post:

She’s visiting her hometown right now, and I got a call along with that text this morning from this random mf on her phone and he just hung up after a few seconds, and then I got a call from her and she basically just hung up after a few seconds and then texted me a few minutes “Lmfaoooo we were just messing around”

Eventually she called me like 20 minutes later and I’m like bruh. She told me she was with a group of friends and she was talking about us and decided to play a joke on me.