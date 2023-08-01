Man gets all his food stolen, berates friend about her obesity in public. AITA?

When this man gets angry at his friend in public for being 'dramatic' about her weight, he asks Reddit:
I (M) have a large friend group of 7 people and theres is an overweight girl Victoria (not her real name because privacy) and she is one of those people who is constantly speaking about her weight.
We would be talking about the food we had last night and she would say ''thats nice, too bad for me I'm fat and a bad human being so I dont eat anything for dinner'' and we would all comfort her.
One day we went to movies and I left my popcorn on my seat (we all sat on the same row) and went to get soda and candy. and when i come back (5-6 min later) she ate half of it... (keep in mind she didnt buy popcorn for herself because she ''was on a diet.''
I started SCREAMING at her because I didnt eat anything before that (this was in the evening) and I couldnt eat anything because tennis practice (I play competitively) So I practice a lot.
That was my chance to actually have time to eat something. I started calling her a pick me girl and a 'pig' who just wants attention all the time. My friends saying I went overboard but idk. This was a long time coming. AITA?
neoncactusfields writes:
ESH - she sounds like she has an eating disorder and is in denial. You were justifiably upset that she stole your food, but your comments were cruel. You should learn how to assert yourself without absolutely losing your mind.
frogmanbountyhunter writes:
YTA but mostly to the people around you going to a movie theatre and screaming at someone is annoying to other movie goers. I do think you have a right to be upset and she shouldn't of eaten your stuff, but screaming at her in public is not the right thing to do.
It might be best to not be around her for a while, and if you do go around her again and she starts insulting herself to you for attention just ignore it.
specialistleg writes:
NTA, 1) You were hangry and someone else ate your food without asking, that is not ok. 2) Her behavior is run away worthy.