Man gets all his food stolen, berates friend about her obesity in public. AITA?

When this man gets angry at his friend in public for being 'dramatic' about her weight, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for finally telling my friend she's morbidly obese in public?'

I (M) have a large friend group of 7 people and theres is an overweight girl Victoria (not her real name because privacy) and she is one of those people who is constantly speaking about her weight.

We would be talking about the food we had last night and she would say ''thats nice, too bad for me I'm fat and a bad human being so I dont eat anything for dinner'' and we would all comfort her.