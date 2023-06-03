Man knows GF is struggling weight gain, gifts size small dress for 'motivation.'

ONe woman writes about hwo she had been struggling with her weight gain and feeling vulnerable. So, she was deeply offended when, after after watching her throw out all of her smaller clothes, her boyfriend got her a size small dress as 'motivation.'
My husband (32M) and I (25F) started dating right after I had turned 22 after knowing each other for a year. Back then I was maybe 110lbs, since then, probably due to birth control and just getting older (as I now eat healthier and work out more regularly than I ever did back then),I have gained about 27lbs (I am 5’7”).
There’s this dress I’ve been wanting but was sold out in our area and online. He had to go on a business trip to another state and his hotel was attached to a mall so I asked him to please get me the dress if he happened to see it. He came back today and gave me the dress. It was a size small. My heart immediately dropped.