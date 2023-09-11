Man's GF leaves him right after watching the Barbie movie. AITA?

When this man doesn't understand why his GF left him, he asks Reddit:

"My girlfriend (20F) left me (24M) because of the Barbie movie. Am I wrong?"

My girlfriend and I had gotten together just before summer and everything was phenomenal and the best either of us have had but once we went to the Barbie movie her entire energy changed and was very distant.

My first thought would be I must have reacted wrong to it but I enjoyed the movie and don’t remember giving a negative reaction. But we barely had a physical relationship for 3 weeks after.