Man asks if he's wrong to tell GF she's too 'chubby' to be a 'curvy' TikTok influencer.

When you're in a relationship, you have to manage your own body image, and sometimes, your partner's body image can affect the relationship too. But is it ever okay to say something about your partner's body, good or bad? Is it ever your place or even your business? When this boyfriend tells his girfriend that she's not the right body type to be a "curvy" TikTok influencer, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
So my gf (23f) and me (26m) have been together since 2019. She used to weigh about 125lbs at 5’8. She was pretty thin. The past 13 months she has gained 25lbs and now weighs 150lbs. She continuously calls herself curvy and that’s just not true. Her boobs did not grow with the weight gain and she is still a 34a cup. Her thighs and butt area did grow a bit but she is still not an hourglass. -hellishlandscape2400