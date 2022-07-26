Man asks if he's wrong to tell GF she's too 'chubby' to be a 'curvy' TikTok influencer.

When you're in a relationship, you have to manage your own body image, and sometimes, your partner's body image can affect the relationship too. But is it ever okay to say something about your partner's body, good or bad? Is it ever your place or even your business? When this boyfriend tells his girfriend that she's not the right body type to be a "curvy" TikTok influencer, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for telling my girlfriend she’s not curvy she’s chubby?"