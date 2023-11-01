Man gives wife silent treatment when she 'disrespects her wedding ring.' AITA?

This moment of grief and humiliation stuck with her so much, she told us the story several times over the years, mostly whenever we lost something. She was still sad about the loss of the necklace but even more still hurt by him being an ass to her.

Now think: is THIS how you'd want to be remembered? As the jerk who made a painful situation worse? No? Then go to your wife now, give her a hug. Go out together, look for the ring, you might just get lucky.

You don't need to go out and buy a replacement, money doesn't grow on trees after all. But maybe for Christmas or her birthday, get her something nice, something that looks different to the lost ring, and tell her you'll together fill it with more beautiful memories.

dropthepencil writes: