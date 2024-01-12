Man has pregnant neighbor's car towed. AITA?

When this man feels like he may have upset his pregnant neighbor, he asks Reddit:
I 20M have lived where I lived for a year and a half now, recently my neighbor moved out and someone else moved out. I drive a big truck so its difficult to pull out because of how the driveway is positioned.
My new neighbor recently started parking her car where I back out to get out of my apartment. Which is in my driveway. I asked her before to move her vehicle, but got nowhere. Yesterday I had it.
I was pulling out and as I was nearing her car she laid on the horn for at least two minutes. She got out and started screaming “If you hit my car ill sue you for every dollar you make.” Along with some insults.
I had it. I called a tow truck and they impounded her vehicle today because it was on my property. She has since then been slamming on my door trying to get a rise out of me, but thats okay because I have a car. Am I the asshole?
squiggle567 writes:
NTA. Being pregnant does not normally turn people into screaming demons who are allowed to park as they please. She has no excuse for her behavior and she should have expected to be towed.
igwbuffalo writes:
So from my understanding of the driveway area, it has a single entry point on one side to the road and not the whole width of the drive. And her parking spot is in another private drive but parks in yours?
If that's the case then completely NTA, but if she can be in that drive but refuses to park in a way that allows you space to leave the drive then I feel that's more of a complaint to the landlord first, then if it continues to see about a tow, depending on your location and the laws around tows on private property.
mathismagic writes:
Got a diagram and the details from OP. It's a private driveway that two cars could back out of, onto a busy road, at an incline. By parking there, she is blocking both OP and his neighbor in, and neither of them gave her permission to park there. They warned her to move and she kept parking there anyways. NTA.