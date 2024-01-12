Man has pregnant neighbor's car towed. AITA?

When this man feels like he may have upset his pregnant neighbor, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for having my pregnant neighbors car towed?"​​​​​​

I 20M have lived where I lived for a year and a half now, recently my neighbor moved out and someone else moved out. I drive a big truck so its difficult to pull out because of how the driveway is positioned.

My new neighbor recently started parking her car where I back out to get out of my apartment. Which is in my driveway. I asked her before to move her vehicle, but got nowhere. Yesterday I had it.

I was pulling out and as I was nearing her car she laid on the horn for at least two minutes. She got out and started screaming “If you hit my car ill sue you for every dollar you make.” Along with some insults.