Man holds letter from deceased wife to her ex-boyfriend HOSTAGE. AITA?

Unfortunately, her cancer was progressively getting worse. Her fatigue started to be more severe each day. Chemo was making her forgetful. I tried to fulfil her dreams and wishes until the day she passed away.

I was miserable. I couldn’t bare living somewhere that reminded me so much of her. After a while, I had the courage to go through her belongings to cherish and remember the moments we had.

Among her stuff, I found a letter addressed to her ex. It was written around the time she was diagnosed for the second time. I can’t get myself to read the letter nor to throw it away. I really don’t want to give it to him, who didn’t even show up to the funeral either.