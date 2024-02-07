Man horrified after wife reveals her 'true intentions' after 11 years of marriage. AITA? UPDATED.

When this man is upset with his wife when she lashes out at him out of nowhere, she asks Reddit:

"AITA to feel cheated? My wife told me after 11 years the real reason she married me?"

I can't really talk about this to anyone and I don't want to show my feelings too much at home because I don't want the kids to worry or think that something is wrong.

My wife had an ex that she dated for several years but then broke up with him because he didn't want to become a father at the time and didn't have a very stable life/career.

I had known her as an acquaintance for years and then we began dating a year after her break up.