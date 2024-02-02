Man humiliated when wife gives him anniversary gift that insults his 'erotic performance.' UDPATED 2X

When this man is upset with his wife for humiliating him with a weird anniversary present, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for being annoyed that wife's gift for our anniversay insulted our erotic relationship?"

So my wife (32F) and I (33M) had our 3 year wedding anniversary last week, I got her jewellery, flowers and arranged a nice day out for us including dinner, we have a 2 year old who her parents looked after for us that day.

We exchanged gifts just after her parents had taken our 2year old out, she loved my presents, however her presents to me where very odd, one was a key ring saying something like to my husband etc, the other was a 5" rubber dildo...