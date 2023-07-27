Man's husband loses it when he's 'tricked' into eating vegan pulled pork. AITA?

When this man cooks some alternative food for his husband, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for making my husband a vegan dinner even though he’s completely against becoming one?'

I (24M) and my husband (25M) have been happily married for a little over a year now. We met through a mutual friend and he learned very quickly that I am a vegan. About a year after we met and got closer, we started dating.

He had no issues with me being vegan, but made it very clear that I couldn’t force him into being a vegan, which I respected. I haven’t ever put him down for eating meat in front of me, as that is his choice. Each to their own. We even served both vegan and meat-inclusive food at our wedding to accommodate both of our families.