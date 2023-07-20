When this man feels concerned about his girlfriend's health, he asks Reddit:
She and I are both 25, we’ve been dating since October. In December, she moved in with a really good friend of hers(26F). This friend sm0kes MJ almost daily. She’s an adult, MJ is legal in our state, I don’t care.
What I started noticing though is more and more often when I’d invite my gf over or we’d meet up, she’d be clearly under the influence.
While not my favorite thing, I decided to just roll with it. It made for some very interesting conversations.
What I also noticed is, she’d come over and she’d be starving so she’d either want food delivered or she’d want to hit the grocery store nearby and stock up.
In 7 months she’s gone from thin to fairly chubby. When she’s not under the influence, her weight worries her. She feels like it’s sad that she used to play tennis, but now can’t do that much running.
She’s been trying to find out why she’s gained weight and I’ve hears everything from “ everyone puts on weight in the spring” to “ maybe I overdo it on water.”
I told her it’s the result of the MJ! She was bewildered and I pointed out that it’s obvious why she’s where she’s at. She uses, eats a bunch of junk food, doesn’t work it off, rinse, repeat. She said I was way off in my assessment and told me to shut up. AITA?
solicordon writes:
NTA. It's called 'the munchies'. Food marches in formation into your mouth, there is no defence!!!! other than to not use and eat junk. Stock up on carrot sticks (or just carrots and some sort of spicy dipping stuff (low to no calories).
Alternatively, make icecubes with her favorite flavorings. Eating 30 spicy icecubes per day may help weight loss. It may also lead to suffering from exposure.
lostalldog0 writes:
NTA- You told her the truth and it was not what she wanted to hear. Let her come to terms with the connection between sm0king and weight gain. As long as you don’t harp on it, you will be fine.
ladypillow09 writes:
NTA. I just had this conversation with my partner. I’ve noticed him gain significantly, get slower, s&% was weird and I told him I thought it was because of his current weight gain.
The conversation quickly became about depression and how I could help support him, it was a very bonding moment. As long as you didn’t say stuff like “maybe if you weren’t such a fat-a$$” then you are not the AH, she’s just not ready to deal with herself yet.