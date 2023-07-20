NTA. It's called 'the munchies'. Food marches in formation into your mouth, there is no defence!!!! other than to not use and eat junk. Stock up on carrot sticks (or just carrots and some sort of spicy dipping stuff (low to no calories).

Alternatively, make icecubes with her favorite flavorings. Eating 30 spicy icecubes per day may help weight loss. It may also lead to suffering from exposure.

lostalldog0 writes:

NTA- You told her the truth and it was not what she wanted to hear. Let her come to terms with the connection between sm0king and weight gain. As long as you don’t harp on it, you will be fine.

ladypillow09 writes: