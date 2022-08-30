Man asks if he's wrong to yell at wife for injuring herself while rescuing their cat.

It's normal to be upset with a spouse, but what if their mistake was technically their fault? When this man is mad at his wife for getting injured while saving their cat, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:

"AITA for yelling at my wife because she badly injured herself trying to get our cat out of a tree?"

Our cat got out and we discovered him sitting on a tree. It was high but close enough to the roof that I (28m) figured he must’ve jumped over from the roof and he could jump back. He was meowing loudly, I don’t know why, but my wife (26f) thought it was a cry for help and decided to climb up to get him down.