Man asks if he's wrong to yell at wife for injuring herself while rescuing their cat.

It's normal to be upset with a spouse, but what if their mistake was technically their fault? When this man is mad at his wife for getting injured while saving their cat, he takes to the popular Reddit forum to ask:
Our cat got out and we discovered him sitting on a tree. It was high but close enough to the roof that I (28m) figured he must’ve jumped over from the roof and he could jump back. He was meowing loudly, I don’t know why, but my wife (26f) thought it was a cry for help and decided to climb up to get him down.
I told her he was fine and would come back down on his own, and if he didn’t, we could think of something else like getting a mattress to break his fall but she didn’t listen to me and tried to climb it.