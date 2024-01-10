Man is angry with fiancé’s spending habits; considers calling off wedding. AITA?

When this man is concerned about his fiancé’s "reckless" spending, he asks Reddit:

"AITA for being angry at my fiances spending habits?"

My fiance (29F) and I (31M) have been together for 4 years and plan to marry later this year. My fiance graduated last year and is currently working as a junior doctor, and since we're from the UK, her base salary is pretty low. Since we moved in a year ago, we have a joint account that we've split 70/30, to pay for our joint expenses.

My current issue is that her current spending is alarming, and since she's just started working, saving for our future should be her focus right now. She spent around 1K on an iPhone for her dad on Christmas. She also spent a lot on my gifts, and I obviously didn't say anything then.