Man's GF makes him choose between her and his twin brother, he chooses twin. AITA?

I understand that some people might find it uncomfortable knowing someone else is in a house at the same time they are, but these weren't close quarters where he was trailing after her, making her feel unsafe purposefully.

He came in and sat on my couch with the assumption that she would be back in the guest room, working as she typically was. I feel like there was a misconception that he forced his way in and was breathing down her neck or something.Consent is obviously always important, as is respecting someone's 'no.'

But these comes in different levels of severity. My brother should have left and waited for me elsewhere. I hate that anyone felt unsafe in my place. That's not going to happen again in the future. But making this out to be a predatory situation is uncool.