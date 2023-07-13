Man laughs in SIL's face and says, 'yeah, you technically didn't run a marathon.' AITA?

When this man tells his SIL the truth about her marathon, he asks Reddit:

'AITA for telling my sister-in-law that she didn't actually run a marathon?'

I've been a runner for as long as I can remember, I absolutely love it. I want running to continue growing as a competitive activity and as a just-for-fun hobby. I encourage and support newcomers to running, but recently I encountered a situation where I felt gate-keeping was necessary.

My sister-in-law got into running last year, and she absolutely fell in-love with it as well. Since I am also a runner, I decided I could connect with her on the topic. I wanted to hear about her runs, her progress, and maybe offer some helpful guidance if she wanted it. So, at a family gathering I ask her about running.