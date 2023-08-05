Man learns fiancée jokes with friends about using him for money, he asks if he should kick her out.

'WIBTAH if I left my fiancee destitute?'

n0dramaan0n

I might not be in the right state of mind, but I had to get this off my chest. Two days ago, I came back from basketball, a little early. I overheard my fiancee (J) tell her friend that she is settling for me. This friend just got out of a relationship.

I don't know what they were talking about before, but I just heard J saying that after all the a**holes she dated, settling for me will be good for her. She then went on to describe my job and and all the perks of being with me. Love is apparently not on the list. Hearing this kinda broke me. I just stood in place dumbfounded. I don't even think she even loves me.