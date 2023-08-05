Man learns fiancée jokes with friends about using him for money, he asks if he should kick her out.

n0dramaan0n
I might not be in the right state of mind, but I had to get this off my chest. Two days ago, I came back from basketball, a little early. I overheard my fiancee (J) tell her friend that she is settling for me. This friend just got out of a relationship.
I don't know what they were talking about before, but I just heard J saying that after all the a**holes she dated, settling for me will be good for her. She then went on to describe my job and and all the perks of being with me. Love is apparently not on the list. Hearing this kinda broke me. I just stood in place dumbfounded. I don't even think she even loves me.
For context, we live in a beach house (I bought it as a total gut job and renovated it myself) and I have several other properties that are all rented out. I work in property insurance from home and do house flips on the side. I'm satisfied with what I've accomplished so far in my life.
All of this was worth mentioning for J, but not how much I loved her. Not how much time we spent together. Not how I tried to be supportive of her goals and ambitions, just how she wanted for nothing. I'm not going to lie, I was in a bad place. Maybe I still am.
I spent all of last night going though her messages. I knew her password, I just never looked.
Well, it's a pretty common thing for her to say. Pretty much all her friends know what's up. J wants a 'nice, normal guy' after all the a**holes she dated. She wants a drama-free life where she'll be taken care of.
Every time I read what she really thought about me, it was like another needle was being jammed in my heart. My first reaction was to yell at her and confront her about it. My second reaction was to make her suffer like I am.
My dear J, the love of my life, I thought, doesn't work right now. She quit to be a real estate agent. I don't know, maybe she wanted to learn more about real estate, maybe she thought her looks would get her by. She doesn't work right now. 0. Not at all.
She also lives in my house. She decorated it and certainly put her touches on everything, but my name is on the title. Just mine. Her car is technically mine too. She didn't qualify for financing on her own, and she just had to have a Beamer, so I cosigned it.
I can probably make a case that it is my car. We don't have joint accounts (Thank the Almighy himself, because she did ask), I pay her cards right now. I want to just show her the texts, throw her sh*t in garbage bags and put her out on the street. WIBTAH if I did that?
No_Scarcity8249
Nope. NTA. I’m so sorry this happened to you. Fortunately .. you found out before you became even more entangled or married. It seriously sucks and it’ll probably be a while before you can throw her out. You’ll probably have to evict her. A BMW? Really? She’s got expensive taste huh? Well.. guess who shouldn’t settle? You dude. You can do a whole lot better and I seriously doubt she can.
Lisichki
I wish I could give more than one upvote.
I have been with arseholes before; you know what my reaction to my beautiful, smart, loving, kind partner was? Wow, I hope this human being could love me as much as I love him. And he does. Oh and his family is better off than mine, that couldn't mean less to me. NTA OP that b needs to learn what love is. Stability is important, a meal ticket is not.
soumokil
Right? OP should ask himself if his partner would stay if he lost everything? Would she step up and support if he decided to go back to school to fulfill a dream or change careers? That's what a true partner would do and it doesn't sound like she would.
definitelytheA
He should ask HER that question. Seriously, and gauge her reaction.
I know one thing, and that I loved my late husband beyond anything. He traveled for work, M-F, and every time he pulled out of the driveway Monday mornings, I got teary. The biggest disagreement we ever had was me telling him that I would give up the big house in the country and live in a trailer if I could just wake up to him every morning.
Nine months later, he was diagnosed with terminal cancer. I’d gladly have stayed right by his side, even if he was severely disabled for life, if I could just have him in my life for the rest of mine. He passed three months after diagnosis, and I’ve missed him every day since.
Is she that person? Because life does happen.
n0dramaan0n
Edit: Holy sh*t, I did not expect so many responses. Thank you everyone for your advise and kind words. I will talk to J sometime over the weekend. I think she picked up that something was up. I didn't call her from work like I usually do, and last couple of nights I made an excuse that I was beat and went to bed pretty early.
I'll try to read as many replies and provide more information. But I wanted to clarify a couple of things. Regardless of how sh*tty I feel, I didn't like people calling J nasty names. It's partly my fault, I didn't give enough detail.
Before quitting, she had a decent enough job. She's not good at managing money at all, but she would buy stuff for the house or gifts for me on special occasions. I never thought of her as a gold digger.
She talked to me about quitting and trying to be a real estate agent. She told me she liked the freedom of the profession and I tried to be supportive.
Secondly, I don't think I misunderstood her meaning. Maybe she didn't mean it as a negative, but the messages were crystal clear. She settled for me.
Status-Pattern7539
Nta. You aren’t leaving her destitute. Think of it as you leaving her with exactly what she brought into the relationship. You’re not married. You don’t have kids. You saw love and she saw a piggy bank. She didn’t quit her job to try something else. That was her excuse so that she could get you to support her jobless a**.
MokshaofAberoth
Would you be the a**hole? Yeah. Everyone settles for the best they can find and call it love. No one is the perfect mate and life partner. You find the one who checks as many boxes as you think is possible and accept their faults and failures, just as they should except yours.
Most of us don't go around telling other people that they're settling, so she's settling a bit too much. You shouldn't marry her but don't think for a minute that you're going to find some magical beast that ticks every single button and makes life happily ever after.
That only happens in books and movies. Don't be an a-hole and leave her destitute because she's not the right one for you. Help her move on and you move on too.
Fair-Key4841
'I overheard half a conversation and eagerly jumped to conclusions. Instead of talking to my fiancee about it, I invaded her privacy and I'm now planning to financially ruin her life to get revenge for this emotional slight!'
YTA idc what reddit says.
PossumPrincess13
I’m so sorry you’re treating this woman so wonderfully and she is just using you.
Tyngalyng
Yeah, a relationship does require love. If you marry her, it will most likely end in divorce and she’ll take most of what you’ve worked for your entire life.
Never settle for someone that does not love you. And that’s what you’ll be doing. As much as she’s “settling” for you, you’ll be “settling” as well.