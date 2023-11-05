Man finds out his GF is his landlord, calls her 'evil,' demands half the profits. AITA?

CapableEmergency5154
When I was 18, my dad gifted me a house with two stories. I am extremely thankful. We are not upper class, but my dad bought this house for a cheap price a long time ago (it was his grandmother's cousin's house.) I know that this was an extreme privilege and I am forever grateful for this.
The layout of this building is like an apartment, but it is a house. So basically, each story has its own separate entry, its own kitchen and bathroom. I live upstairs while I rent out the downstairs.
My boyfriend 25m moved in with me about three months ago and we have been together for six months. I have not asked him for money, neither for utilities or to pay me any rent. The only thing he contributes to is groceries, that we split 50/50.
I have not brought up that I own the building as it is not something I tell many people, if people ask me I of course tell them that I own it, but if they just assume I am a renter then they can believe that. The topic of a landlord, the renter downstairs or the owner of the building has not been something we have talked about.
This last Tuesday the renter came up to tell me that her freezer has stopped working. I answered the door and my boyfriend heard us talking I suppose. I went downstairs to take a look and we came to the conclusion that she would buy a new one, send me the receipt and I would give her the money. She was very grateful for this solution.
When I went upstairs my boyfriend asked if it could be fixed, I told him no, but she was going to buy a new one and I would pay for it. He looked at me like I was crazy and asked me why I would pay for her freezer, I told him that because I am her landlord and the freezer was there when she started renting, I would stand for the cost.
He just asked me if I was serious, to which I said I was. He begun screaming at me, asking him why the hell I would hold this information from him and that I was an evil person.
I said I was sorry for not telling him but I did not think that it would matter. He said he could not believe he was together with someone who is a landlord, that all of us just use people for money and that the only thing “we people” care about is money and we would rather have people be homeless then offering affordable rent.
The downstairs is 1 kitchen, 1 bath and 4 other rooms. I charge 500 dollars in rent. I understand many people have had trouble with landlords, but I try my best to be a good one.
He demanded that I give him 50% of the money I make from rent or else I was just as bad as he thought. Was I really the ahole for not telling him? He has not talked to me since Tuesday and I have tried telling him that I am truly sorry but he doesn’t answer me at all.
LingJules
Let me get this straight. He must not have offered to pay half of the rent, because then it would have come up and you would have told him, right? He is living with you rent-free. Up to now, he thought you were paying the entire rent. On what planet does he deserve half of the tenant's rent money? Please reconsider this relationship. NTA.
CapableEmergency5154
No he did not offer to pay for any of the rent, if he offered I would have explained to him that I own the building. In hindsight, I should have told him that it was my building that he would be living in with me even if he did ask or not.
I think that his outburst really showed how he was, I thought about breaking up with him but also thought I was maybe overthinking it. If it comes to that, at least I learned something for future relationships.
TheZZ9
Yep, this is a huge red flag. He was more than happy to leech off you, not paying rent, not even offering, but the moment he found you own the place suddenly he demands half the money! And he has the cheek to criticize YOU?
And landlords living off other people paying rent is evil, but his solution is for HIM to get half that money? So it's evil unless he gets his cut? It's very clear what kind of person he is.
MichaSound
This is reason 5067 why you don’t move in with someone after three months of dating.
Landlords are evil, their money is dirty, but also give me 50%? Boy bye
WhyCommentQueasy
NTA, dump him. I know that's a common response on this subreddit, but this dude was happy to exploit you for free lodging, and now that he finds out you've got income he wasn't aware of he wants half of it just cause or else you're a big meanie? You do not owe him an apology. You owe him a kick in the rear.
CapableEmergency5154
He sees it as both a way of me proving that I am not renting as a way to grab money from people, so that is money is not what I care about I should have no trouble giving him half, but also as a way to prove to him that I am sorry for not telling him earlier that I own to building.
sra19
NTA, but you will be to yourself if you give in to his manipulative demand to give him 50% of what you make from the rent. He clearly now sees you as a potential gravy train.
"by not telling him I caused a big argument"
You did NOT cause an argument, his greed caused an argument.