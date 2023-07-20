Man leaves niece's disorganized wedding reception, takes gift back. Family is shocked.

When this man is annoyed with his niece's wedding and makes a scene, he asks Reddit:

I’m 45 M and I have a niece who is 22 and just got married last weekend. The family is blowing up with drama right now because of what I (and my wife) did. I must preface this by saying my family can be pushovers, they really all hate conflict and will definitely let themselves be run over by someone else in order to not cause a fight. I am not this way.