Someecards Logo
ADVERTISING
Man leaves vacation after GF invites her friends along; says, 'I wanted to propose.'

Man leaves vacation after GF invites her friends along; says, 'I wanted to propose.'

Andrew Pierson
Feb 8, 2023 | 12:41 PM
ADVERTISING

"AITA For Leaving a Vacation I Planned for my GF After Her Friends Came Along?"

My GF (Sarah, 29) and I (M, 28) have been dating for 5 years, and I wanted to go on a vacation with her to celebrate. I planned the trip for several months (of course I shared my plans with her), and decided on skiing/snowboarding/other winter activities in CO.

The activities seemed perfect, and I was looking forward to this for months because I wanted to propose to her at the end of the trip.

5 days before the trip, Sarah dropped the ball on me that she invited 2 of her friends to meet her there. I was upset because I wanted to spend 1:1 time with Sarah for our anniversary. I feel like it was plain and clear that this was a trip for just us. Even though I expressed my concerns, Sarah insisted that her friends already made plans to come and won't back out.

I decided to accept this because there was no way for me to force her friends to not come (I wish I fought more on this). I figured we could make some changes to our plans, and I would still be able to propose to her privately. Sarah essentially blew me off for her friends and we didn't get any private time.

© Copyright 2023 Someecards, Inc
ADVERTISING
Featured Content