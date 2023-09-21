Man cheats, leaves wife because of miscarriages; he learns she is now pregnant. UPDATE

I finally consented, with one stipulation. That is, he had to agree that I could bring my fiancé. He basically just apologized profusely for hurting me. He expressed that he was angry when we were trying and failing and he secretly blamed me for the miscarriages. He started to feel resentment towards me for not giving him a child. He said that hate he had towards me made him cheat.

He knows this is not an excuse. He knows it was him who f*cked up majorly. He always felt guilty and ashamed for how he treated me. When his son was born his head was clear for the first time. He said he started to realize the problem was him and not me. His now wife almost miscarried and luckily the child survived but still there were many health complications.