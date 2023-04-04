Man lies about his daughter, GF angry she spent time with 'annoying' kid. AITA?

Even if he isn't biologically her father, she will always be his daughter.

One man had been dating his girlfriend for a year and wanted her to meet his daughter. When they did meet, they admittedly did not hit it off, but he thought it was important for them to get along. He told his girlfriend they were a packaged deal from the beginning. What she found out, is that the girl was family, but he was not her bio dad. She was angry about putting time and effort into a child she didn't like what she wasn't 'his.' This was a huge red flag for him but his girlfriend felt like he had tricked her.

AITA for lying to my gf about having a child?

PerfectPrize9458

My brother passed away 5 years ago. He has a daughter who was 9 at the time. Let's call her Nora.